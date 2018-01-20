Pile of pants set on fire inside Cincinnati-area Walmart

Authorities were alerted to three different fires inside the Colerain Township Walmart (FOX19 NOW)

Authorities in Colerain Township are trying to figure out why several fires were deliberately set inside a Walmart Saturday.

Police said a security officer found a flaming pile of pants and other clothing items set ablaze at the Colerain Avenue store.

Moments later, authorities were alerted to another fire inside the Walmart.

“He [security guard] ran back inside the store and was able to put it out, and was notified once again there was another fire,” said Colerain Township police spokesperson Jim Love.

Related: Teen shot in apparent drug deal outside Walmart

Officials never located the third fire but shut down the store as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the suspicious fires are under investigation and that serious charges could be filed in connection with the blazes.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.