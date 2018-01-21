Despite shutdown, troops get football, Lady Liberty to open

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.Full Story >
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, said she will not be lectured to by the president, who she called "Cadet Bone Spurs." (Source: Senate TV/CNN)Full Story >
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.Full Story >
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.Full Story >
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedFull Story >
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownFull Story >
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healFull Story >
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsFull Story >
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorFull Story >
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryFull Story >
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignFull Story >
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapFull Story >
