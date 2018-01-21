Ohio city will test Air Force radio chatter technology

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - First responders in an Ohio city will be the first to test new Air Force technology that separates radio chatter.

The Dayton Daily News reports Fairborn police and firefighters will use an integrated management system developed by the technology firm GlobalFlyte. The company says the tool provides for more efficient communication at emergency scenes.

According to GlobalFlyte, the system separates radio chatter and identifies keywords. The management system is powered by Air Force Research Laboratory-developed technology. Fairborn abuts Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside of Dayton.

Fairborn Police Capt. Terry Bennington says the department should be able to take advantage of the technology during the test run.

GlobalFlyte CEO Timothy Shaw says the company will study the city's use of the technology and collect feedback.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.