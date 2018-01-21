Ohio city will test Air Force radio chatter technology

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - First responders in an Ohio city will be the first to test new Air Force technology that separates radio chatter.
The Dayton Daily News reports Fairborn police and firefighters will use an integrated management system developed by the technology firm GlobalFlyte. The company says the tool provides for more efficient communication at emergency scenes.
According to GlobalFlyte, the system separates radio chatter and identifies keywords. The management system is powered by Air Force Research Laboratory-developed technology. Fairborn abuts Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside of Dayton.
Fairborn Police Capt. Terry Bennington says the department should be able to take advantage of the technology during the test run.
GlobalFlyte CEO Timothy Shaw says the company will study the city's use of the technology and collect feedback.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening as cold front swings through Monday.Full Story >
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening as cold front swings through Monday.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a fire in a busy downtown area Sunday evening.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a fire in a busy downtown area Sunday evening.Full Story >
Fiona the hippo became an international darling in her first year of life, so it was only fitting that the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden throw her a massive birthday celebration fir for a star.Full Story >
Fiona the hippo became an international darling in her first year of life, so it was only fitting that the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden throw her a massive birthday celebration fir for a star.Full Story >
Authorities in Colerain Township are trying to figure out why several fires were deliberately set inside a Walmart Saturday.Full Story >
Authorities in Colerain Township are trying to figure out why several fires were deliberately set inside a Walmart Saturday.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.Full Story >