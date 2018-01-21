Lawyers: Firing squad must be option for condemned killer

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Lawyers for death row inmate Alva Campbell say a firing squad must be an option because the state couldn't find a usable vein on Campbell during November's unsuccessful procedure.
Attorneys said in a filing earlier this month that a firing squad wouldn't cause severe suffering, doesn't require drugs Campbell might be allergic to or the need to find a vein.
The attorneys offered as another alternative a closely monitored lethal injection system including a headpiece for the inmate that would monitor brain activity.
The state says a judge has already rejected the firing squad as an option.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening as cold front swings through Monday.Full Story >
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening as cold front swings through Monday.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a fire in a busy downtown area Sunday evening.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a fire in a busy downtown area Sunday evening.Full Story >
Fiona the hippo became an international darling in her first year of life, so it was only fitting that the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden throw her a massive birthday celebration fir for a star.Full Story >
Fiona the hippo became an international darling in her first year of life, so it was only fitting that the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden throw her a massive birthday celebration fir for a star.Full Story >
Authorities in Colerain Township are trying to figure out why several fires were deliberately set inside a Walmart Saturday.Full Story >
Authorities in Colerain Township are trying to figure out why several fires were deliberately set inside a Walmart Saturday.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.Full Story >
Indiana State Police are investigating a double homicide in Aurora Saturday morning.Full Story >