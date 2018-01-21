Minor earthquake strikes parts of central Kentucky

WILMORE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a minor earthquake has struck parts of central Kentucky.

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck south of Wilmore on Saturday night at a depth of about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers).

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Wilmore is about 20 miles southwest of Lexington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.