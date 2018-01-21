Minor earthquake strikes parts of central Kentucky

WILMORE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a minor earthquake has struck parts of central Kentucky.
The 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck south of Wilmore on Saturday night at a depth of about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers).
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Wilmore is about 20 miles southwest of Lexington.
