Accused Kentucky judge-executive found dead at home

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A coroner says a Kentucky judge-executive charged with using his position to solicit gifts and payments has been found dead at his home.

Union County coroner Stephen Shouse tells The Gleaner that the body of 44-year-old Joseph L. "Jody" Jenkins was discovered Sunday morning.

Shouse says an autopsy is planned Monday at a medical examiner's office in Madisonville.

Jenkins was charged in September with four counts of scheming to defraud the county.

Federal prosecutors said Jenkins was accused of soliciting and accepting approximately $20,000 in cash in 2014 in his official position as Union County judge-executive. The money allegedly came from someone identified only as "J.H." Prosecutors said in return, Jenkins directed that false invoices be submitted by "J.H." for payment by the county for purchase of equipment.

Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.