Truck driver's trial to begin in Tennessee fatal crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A trial is set to begin in Tennessee for a Kentucky truck driver charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports 42-year-old Benjamin Brewer is set to go on trial Monday in Hamilton County Circuit Court in Chattanooga. A 16-member jury was chosen in Nashville last week.
Federal investigators have said the June 2015 crash on Interstate 75 near Chattanooga likely happened because Brewer, who failed to slow down in a construction zone, was probably fatigued and had taken methamphetamine.
Brewer, of London, Kentucky, is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault and three other counts of driving violations.
Brewer's trial was postponed twice last year.
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a fire in a busy downtown area Sunday evening.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a fire in a busy downtown area Sunday evening.Full Story >
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening as cold front swings through Monday.Full Story >
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening as cold front swings through Monday.Full Story >
Fiona the hippo became an international darling in her first year of life, so it was only fitting that the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden throw her a massive birthday celebration fir for a star.Full Story >
Fiona the hippo became an international darling in her first year of life, so it was only fitting that the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden throw her a massive birthday celebration fir for a star.Full Story >
Authorities in Colerain Township are trying to figure out why several fires were deliberately set inside a Walmart Saturday.Full Story >
Authorities in Colerain Township are trying to figure out why several fires were deliberately set inside a Walmart Saturday.Full Story >