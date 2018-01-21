Fire shuts down street in downtown Cincinnati

Several fire trucks are parked near the Aronoff Center and 21C Museum Hotel. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati fire crews are responding to a fire in a busy downtown area Sunday evening.

Seventh Street between Walnut and Vine is shut down while authorities investigate "light smoke" reported by the fire department, according to a Tweet by police.

Video from the scene shows several fire trucks parked near the Aronoff Center and 21C Museum Hotel. The exact location of the fire is not known at this time.

Video of the moment crews arrived, CPD reporting structure fire. I smelled smoke but did not see any smoke. pic.twitter.com/Ys56KaZQYE — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) January 21, 2018

Several bus routes are impacted while crews investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

