SWAT surrounds Hamilton home - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

SWAT surrounds Hamilton home

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

A SWAT team and multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded a Hamilton home Sunday.

Authorities were called to the Pater Avenue residence for a domestic incident around 2 p.m., according to Butler County dispatchers. SWAT units were dispatched to the area about an hour and a half later. 

It's not clear what prompted the SWAT response. 

By 7:45 p.m., many law enforcement officials were leaving the scene. 

FOX19 Now is at the scene and will continue to update this story. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly