SWAT surrounds Hamilton home

A SWAT team and multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded a Hamilton home Sunday.

Authorities were called to the Pater Avenue residence for a domestic incident around 2 p.m., according to Butler County dispatchers. SWAT units were dispatched to the area about an hour and a half later.

It's not clear what prompted the SWAT response.

Someone is being ask to come out with their hands on loudspeaker @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/a3YGHxn7cA — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) January 21, 2018

By 7:45 p.m., many law enforcement officials were leaving the scene.

