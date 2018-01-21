Three Cincinnati-area products will play in Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek walks off the field after an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

With the Eagles blowing out the Vikings 38-7 and the Patriots defeating the Jaguars 24-20, Super Bowl LII is now set with three products from the Cincinnati area just one win from holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Philadelphia Eagles Tight End Brent Celek headlines the list as a former star at the University of Cincinnati. Celek also becomes the third La Salle high school product who will play in the NFL’s biggest game. Brent’s younger brother Garrett Celek played for the 49ers in a loss to the Ravens in the 2013 Super Bowl. La Salle grad Don Hasselbeck won a championship with the Raiders in 1983.

Two other Eagles have local ties, including Center Jason Kelce, a former Bearcat, and his fellow offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who played for the Miami Redhawks in college.

Some other notables include Patriots safety Malcom Jenkins out of Ohio State, Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, who played for the Bengals from 2014 to 2016 and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, a fifth round selection by the Bengals in 2017.

