'I sold your soul to the devil': Man cuts girlfriend in 'satanic ritual'

NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA (WPXI/CNN) – A man in Pennsylvania is charged with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly cut his unconscious girlfriend’s palm and calf with a razor blade.

According to police, 21-year-old Kyle Parker said his actions on Jan. 10 were part of a satanic ritual.

"I mean, we've had some strange things, but this is getting up there in unique,” said Lt. Rodney Mahinske with the North Huntingdon Police Department.

The victim told police she went to Parker’s house, where the two got into an argument. She started hyperventilating before passing out.

"Before she could leave, he grabbed her hand, got a razor blade and sliced her palm with the razor blade,” Mahinske said.

Police say the young woman woke up to Parker using the razor blade on her calf.

When she went back the next day to get her car and belongings, Parker told her, "By the way, I sold your soul to the devil."

Neighbor Mike Bazala says he’s not surprised by Parker’s actions.

“I think he’s just going for shock value, wants people to be afraid of him. I don't actually think he's part of a cult. Honestly, we've lived next to him for a long time, and it's just become normal,” Bazala said.

