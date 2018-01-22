With Senate talks falling short, shutdown enters workweek

After 365 days in the Oval Office, Trump has found that his drive to deliver quickly on campaign promises has yielded to the sobering reality of governing - and the prospect of an electoral rebuke in November.Full Story >
That disconnect is part of why Trump's statements about the economy this past week, some accurate on their face, fall short of the whole truth.
Those who took part in this year's events said they were galvanized by an avalanche of political and gender issues over the past year, as well as the #MeToo movement, which has been credited with countering widespread sexual abuse and misconduct.
Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdown
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-down
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down
