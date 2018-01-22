Police investigate death of woman who was lying on roadway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.
Three vehicles struck the woman, who was lying on the roadway, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The Columbus Dispatch reports the first vehicle left the scene but the other two drivers stopped, called police and attempted to help.
First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Sgt. Brook Wilson says detectives were working Sunday to discover the woman's identity. Authorities are unsure why the woman was on the roadway in the first place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
