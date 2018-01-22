Kentucky prepares for individual income tax season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's revenue department is making its final preparations for the start of income tax season. The agency is urging Kentucky taxpayers to file as early as possible.
It says the IRS will begin accepting both electronic and paper federal tax returns on Jan. 29. They will begin processing paper returns later in mid-February as IRS system updates continue.
The state revenue department says it also will begin accepting both electronic and paper tax returns on Jan. 29. It says the state will begin processing individual income tax refunds as soon as possible and not later than Feb. 26. It says the date has been pushed back from Kentucky's usual Feb. 15 date to allow more time to test counter-fraud measures.
