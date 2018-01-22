Kentucky Proud members urged to apply for grant programs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentucky Proud members to apply to participate in programs that help showcase the state's farm sector.

The Kentucky Proud Farm to Fork and Promotional Grant programs are administered by the state agriculture department. Funding comes from a grant from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

Quarles says the programs highlight Kentucky Proud products produced by farmers and agribusinesses. He says his department looks forward to reviewing applications for both programs.

The Kentucky Proud Farm to Fork program provides funding to qualifying applicants for dinners that showcase local foods. The program also promotes agri-tourism businesses.

The Kentucky Proud Promotional Grant Program reimburses 50 percent of eligible advertising and marketing expenses that incorporate the Kentucky Proud logo to promote ag products.

