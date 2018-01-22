Pence says US embassy will move to Jerusalem by end of 2019

After 365 days in the Oval Office, Trump has found that his drive to deliver quickly on campaign promises has yielded to the sobering reality of governing - and the prospect of an electoral rebuke in November.Full Story >
After 365 days in the Oval Office, Trump has found that his drive to deliver quickly on campaign promises has yielded to the sobering reality of governing - and the prospect of an electoral rebuke in November.Full Story >
That disconnect is part of why Trump's statements about the economy this past week, some accurate on their face, fall short of the whole truth.Full Story >
That disconnect is part of why Trump's statements about the economy this past week, some accurate on their face, fall short of the whole truth.Full Story >
Those who took part in this year's events said they were galvanized by an avalanche of political and gender issues over the past year, as well as the #MeToo movement, which has been credited with countering widespread sexual abuse and misconduct.Full Story >
Those who took part in this year's events said they were galvanized by an avalanche of political and gender issues over the past year, as well as the #MeToo movement, which has been credited with countering widespread sexual abuse and misconduct.Full Story >
When President Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, 13 of the city's church leaders from 13 denominations denounced it. Before the declaration, Pence announced a Middle East trip, to help embattled Christians. Now, not one of the local church leaders wants to meet him.Full Story >
When President Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, 13 of the city's church leaders from 13 denominations denounced it. Before the declaration, Pence announced a Middle East trip, to help embattled Christians. Now, not one of the local church leaders wants to meet him.Full Story >
A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in Arizona.Full Story >
A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in Arizona.Full Story >
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.Full Story >
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.Full Story >
Russia-linked Twitter networks are pushing a conservative meme related to the investigation of Russian election interference, researchers say.Full Story >
Russia-linked Twitter networks are pushing a conservative meme related to the investigation of Russian election interference, researchers say.Full Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpFull Story >
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarFull Story >
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarFull Story >
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarFull Story >
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downFull Story >