New details expected Monday in weekend double homicide

New details are expected to be released Monday into a weekend double homicide in southeastern Indiana.

State police found the bodies of a male and female in the 5000 block of Douglas Drive in Aurora about 10 p.m. Friday when they went to the residence to conduct a welfare check, said police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

No arrests were made over the weekend while authorities investigated. They have no suspects, according to Wheeles.

They followed leads in Kentucky and brought two people in for questioning Saturday evening, including one arrested on an unrelated warrant, he said.

Autopsies are scheduled Sunday or both victims in Hamilton County, he said.

Their names will be released after the families have been notified.

