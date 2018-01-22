FOX19 NOW announces new morning co-anchor

FOX19 NOW has selected reporter and weekend anchor Jessica Brown as the new co-anchor of FOX19 NOW weekday mornings.

Brown began her on-air duties Monday.

She is no stranger of mornings and joined the FOX19 NOW News team in August 2012.

Brown is originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and decided to trade the beach for some snow and do what she loves.

She's experienced in reporting severe weather. Brown worked as a reporter and anchor in Joplin, Missouri for two ears covering one of the deadliest tornadoes in history.

Brown also is a proud graduate of Florida State University (Go Noles!).

She is excited to be in the Cincinnati area, but don't ask her what her favorite chili is. Jessica also loves going to Reds and Bengals games every year and dog parks with her pup, Rocco.

Outside of the newsroom , Brown enjoys traveling, spending time with her family and friends, reading and fashion.

She loves connecting with viewers on social media. Send her a message on Facebook and Twitter.

