Police: Excessive speed factor in Queen City Avenue crash

Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.Full Story >
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.Full Story >
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.Full Story >
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.Full Story >
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.Full Story >
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.Full Story >
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.Full Story >
Dr. Sij Hemal, 27, is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and knew exactly what to do when a pregnant mother started complaining about back pain.Full Story >