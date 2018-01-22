Police: Excessive speed factor in Queen City Avenue crash

Excessive speed is a factor in a crash that closed a main West Side street overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Queen City Avenue near LaFeuille Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

A driver behind the wheel of an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche failed to control his vehicle, and it struck a pole, police said in a prepared statement.

The vehicle continued in the parking lot of Queen City Pizza and hit several parked cars and the building.

The driver, Robert Banks Jr., 54, suffered serious injuries, police said. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

The police department's traffic unit responded to investigate.

While excessive speed is a factor in the crash, impairment is not, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit: 513-352-2514.

