Photographer who survived Vegas shooting helps fellow survivors heal

The photo sessions replace stories about the tragedy with photos of beautiful moments with family and fellow survivors. (Source: KOMO/CNN)

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) – After surviving the Route 91 festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, a photographer is using his skills to remind other survivors of the good moments in their lives.

The photo sessions replace stories about the tragedy with photos of beautiful moments with family and fellow survivors. (Source: KOMO/CNN)

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) – After surviving the Route 91 festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, a photographer is using his skills to remind other survivors of the good moments in their lives.

Photographer Dennis Guerrero started the #LoveWins movement two days after surviving the shooting.

The movement seeks to honor and remember the 58 lives lost by performing random acts of kindness and remaining a constant foundation of support for the Route 91 family, according to its website.

As part of the movement and to help survivors heal, Guerrero holds photo sessions as a way to replace stories about the tragedy with photos of beautiful moments instead.

In the photos, survivors can be seen smiling, often surrounded by their loved ones or other survivors.

Guerrero has held several events across the county, and Sunday, he spent time with survivors in Seattle.

"I wanted this to refresh the good memories versus the 11 minutes that we all went through hell, and these photos are my way of giving back to them so they can actually take that with them,” Guerrero said.

The next event will be held Feb. 25 in Las Vegas. Guerrero and nine other photographers have signed up to capture pictures of hundreds of survivors and their families.

Guerrero says it will be his first time back in Las Vegas since the shooting.

