Small explosion reported at Downtown building

Cincinnati fire crews are investigating a report of a small explosion at a Downtown building Monday morning.

Crews responded to a building at Seventh and Walnut streets about 7:40 a.m.

Whatever blew up produced a bunch of smoke, not fire, said District 2 Fire Chief Greg Potter.

No immediate injuries were reported.

Cincinnati police said a balance blew in the parking deck and electrical balance and sent smoke out the side.

No evacuations are underway.

Fire crews began to clear the scene by 8:15 a.m.

