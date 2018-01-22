Explosive devices detonated at mall in Florida

The mall in Lake Wales, FL, was evacuated as a precaution. The devices that went off were a type of flare in a PVC pipe that was wrapped in electrical tape. (Source: WFLA/CNN)

POLK COUNTY, FL (WFLA/CNN) - Police are looking for a man who was seen running away from a mall, after two devices exploded Sunday.

A spokesperson for the City of Lake Wales said two devices were detonated in a service corridor near JCPenney at Eagle Ridge Mall. No one was hurt, but there was damage to a drop ceiling.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution. The devices that went off were a type of flare in a PVC pipe that was wrapped in electrical tape.

"This is a family oriented mall," said Lake Wales Police Deputy Chief Troy Schulze. "While this was going on, my son was actually working up here at the mall when this started. He came home. We're celebrating his birthday tonight … It's very concerning when we think about it, I mean, people here, shopping, just enjoying a Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening with their family."

The corridor where the devices exploded is located away from shoppers near a loading dock.

Police are also inspecting another suspicious device that was left near the mall's movie theater.

Witnesses told detectives they saw a middle-aged white male with a stocky build running away from the scene. He was wearing a gray shirt and a gray hat and is considered a person of interest.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

