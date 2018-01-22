Coroner: 72-year-old East Walnut Hills man dies from burns

A 72-year-old East Walnut Hills man has died from burns, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office announced Monday.

Roy King Sr. was pronounced dead early Monday in the burn unit at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.

Cincinnati fire crews confirmed they responded to a report of burns at his home in the 1700 block of Madison Road at 8:19 p.m. Thursday.

They cleared the scene about an hour later, they said, referring further questions to fire administrators.

A fire department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request in writing and verbally for comment.

