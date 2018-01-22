Fire investigated at Ohio plant where molten steel spread

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Officials investigating a fire that damaged a steel plant in southwestern Ohio say it could take weeks to determine the initial cause and full cost of the blaze.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports crews responded to AK Steel's Middleton Works on Saturday morning.
Middletown fire Chief Paul Lolli says a vessel released molten steel before it was poured into molds. Officials say the molten steel ignited equipment and spread throughout the building.
Workers were evacuated from the facility. The company says no employees were hurt.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding says one firefighter was treated for minor injuries and was released.
Lolli says it will take several weeks to determine the initial cause of the incident.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two women accused of stealing dogs they may have planned to sell are now facing charges in Adams County.Full Story >
Two women accused of stealing dogs they may have planned to sell are now facing charges in Adams County.Full Story >
Police have identified the victims of a double homicide in southeastern Indiana.Full Story >
Police have identified the victims of a double homicide in southeastern Indiana.Full Story >
Indiana State Police say a 14-year-old boy was unintentionally fatally shot by his sister before the two were to go shooting with their father in the southern Indiana town of Campbellsburg.Full Story >
Indiana State Police say a 14-year-old boy was unintentionally fatally shot by his sister before the two were to go shooting with their father in the southern Indiana town of Campbellsburg.Full Story >
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.Full Story >
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.Full Story >