Royal rewiring reveals hidden treasures in Buckingham Palace walls

(RNN) – They’re changing the wiring at Buckingham Palace (and the plumbing and heating too).

When parts of your home are more than 300 years old, it’s time for some renovation work.

And this isn’t a quick weekend fixer upper either. It will take 10 years to rewire, replumb and replace the heating systems throughout the queen’s 775-room official residence.

As the crews dig through all the nooks and crannies of Her Majesty’s home, they’re finding some unexpected treasures.

Workers of the day probably just stuffed these things in the wall or under the floorboards, but in 2018 folks can ooh and ah over them.

It’s a bit like a time capsule with a crumpled page from the Evening Standard newspaper from November 1889 showing up.

The building work uncovered pieces of history hidden beneath the floorboards at Buckingham Palace including this clipping from the Evening Standard newspaper, published in 1889. pic.twitter.com/YvOy4SwPN4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 19, 2018

There’s also a nice collection of old cigarette packages.

Also unearthed was a trio of vintage cigarettes packets. pic.twitter.com/2VuHaUGfdD — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 19, 2018

With the project not expected to be completed until 2027, who knows what else the royal rubbish will reveal?

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All Rights reserved.