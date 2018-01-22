Supreme Court sides with police over partygoers in DC case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is siding with police over partygoers in a dispute about arrests at a bash at a vacant home.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that police had sufficient reason to arrest the partygoers. It threw out an award of $680,000 plus attorney fees to some revelers who sued.
The case stems from a 2008 party at a District of Columbia duplex.
Police called by neighbors arrived to find the home had been turned into something resembling a strip club. A person whom some identified as the party's host wasn't present when police arrived, and she eventually told them by phone that she had invited people to the home without the homeowner's permission.
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for trespassing, though charges were later dropped.
