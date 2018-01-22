USAA offers military members loan due to shutdown

(RNN) - USAA, a company that provides insurance and financial services to current and former military members and their families, announced it will offer additional help to its customers during the government shutdown.
USAA ready to help if govt. shuts down, including w/ a no interest loan for most military members. Learn more. https://t.co/CodflizOf9 pic.twitter.com/CzLv5xDTNc— USAA (@USAA) January 19, 2018
In addition to zero-interest payroll advance loans, USAA said it will offer a number of other solutions, such as special payment arrangements to help members who find themselves in financial distress due to a disruption in federal payments.
The shutdown began on Saturday after Senate Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a spending bill.
If the government remains shutdown, military pay will be disrupted on Feb. 1.
According to the USAA website, all eligible members will be emailed information about how to sign up. Due to international regulations, the product will only be available in a few overseas locations.
