4th person charged in death of Kentucky man found in toolbox

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A fourth person has been charged in the 2016 death of a man whose body was found inside a large toolbox floating in a Kentucky creek.
Kentucky State Police said in a release Sunday that 59-year-old Melanie D. Howard was arrested Friday and charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree unlawful imprisonment in the August 2016 death of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
Two men, 33-year-old Christopher S. Hill and 48-year-old William E. Howard Jr., were previously charged with murder and other offenses in Mackall's death, while 29-year-old Marcus Branden Boyken was arrested in December and charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Mackall's disappearance was first reported July 25, 2016. WDRB-TV reports that his body was found nearly a week later.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com
