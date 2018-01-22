Ohio ex-trooper gets 30 days in jail for theft of seized gun

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - A former State Highway Patrol lieutenant has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation on a theft conviction for stealing a gun seized in another Ohio investigation.
WCMH-TV reports that a Delaware County judge last week also sentenced 48-year-old William Elschlager, of Marietta, to perform 200 hours of community service and to pay a $1,000 fine.
Elschlager's attorney, Sam Shamansky, said Monday that the judge was impartial and the sentence was appropriate.
Elschlager was previously a Marietta post commander in southern Ohio's Washington County. He is separately accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after she ended their affair.
He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including deprivation of civil rights in that case. That trial has been rescheduled for early March.
Information from: WCMH-TV, http://www.nbc4i.com
