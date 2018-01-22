From the green to the black top: golf carts taking over downtown

A new Cincinnati company wants you to be their 'GEST' while looking to tackle traffic woes.

GEST is a golf cart transportation company that offers free shuttle services on Friday and Saturday evenings all over the city.

The company says they will take you anywhere from downtown and Over-the-Rhine to the Banks and JACK Casino beginning at 9 p.m. lasting until 2 a.m. the next morning.

According to their website, you can use the golf-cart rides like a cab to take you to things like work, bars, restaurants, or stadiums.

GEST is also looking to hire help to navigate the streets. If you're looking for a job or want to be one of their drivers, their application is on their website.

The company is owned by local entrepreneur's Patrick and Lauren Dye and they say they're able to keep the ride service free through corporate sponsorships.

