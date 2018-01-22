Politicizing Fiona? Women's March tweet from Cincinnati Zoo spar - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Politicizing Fiona? Women's March tweet from Cincinnati Zoo sparks online debate

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Fiona is female.

If someone walked up to you at a party and said that sentence out loud, you would likely just agree, as it is an accurate sentiment. You may also wonder if that person had too much to drink, as it is a peculiar conversation starter.

But this past weekend, that sentence sparked a bit of a debate online about politicization.

At least 10,000 people took to the streets of downtown Cincinnati to march in support of female empowerment and rights Saturday. The second annual Women’s March coincided with demonstrations from New York to Los Angeles, where groups focused on an array of issues including LGBT rights, voter registration and President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.

If you were marching in Cincinnati, you may have seen this sign:

Some of the zoo's followers on Twitter were less than pleased to see the celebrity hippo referenced in a political context:

Some weren't happy with the political statement because Hamilton County taxpayers partially fund the zoo, our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Others, however, were positive:

Organizers estimate between 10,000 and 12,000 people attended the 2018 march.

