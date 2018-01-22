Men's basketball: UC, Xavier both crack AP Top 10

For the first time, the University of Cincinnati and Xavier are ranked in the AP Top 10 at the same time.

Coming off one of its biggest wins of the season at Seton Hall, Xavier jumped three spots to No. 8.

UC is in the top 10 for the first time since the 2013-14 season, jumping three spots to No. 9.

UC and Xavier have both been ranked in the top 10 in the same season before, but never during the same week.

Ohio State, still perfect in Big Ten conference play, made a big jump to No. 13. UK d ropped from the AP Top 25 for the first time since March 2014.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.