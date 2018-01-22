Men's basketball: UC, Xavier both crack AP Top 10

Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.Full Story >
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.Full Story >
