2 found dead in Kentucky home after blaze

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Police say two women have been found dead after a fire at a residence in southeastern Kentucky.

The blaze was reported early Monday at a home in Clay County. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the bodies of 37-year-old Jessica Duff and 42-year-old Silina Duff were found in a bedroom of the home. Police say autopsies on both women will be performed Tuesday in Frankfort.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined, but the investigation is continuing.

