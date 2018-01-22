2 found dead in Kentucky home after blaze

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Police say two women have been found dead after a fire at a residence in southeastern Kentucky.
The blaze was reported early Monday at a home in Clay County. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the bodies of 37-year-old Jessica Duff and 42-year-old Silina Duff were found in a bedroom of the home. Police say autopsies on both women will be performed Tuesday in Frankfort.
The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined, but the investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
