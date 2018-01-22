Complete Health Revolution: New Year's resolution recipes

If you're powering through your New Year's resolutions, or hey, maybe you're just trying to be healthy, Jen with Complete Health Revolution has three recipes to share.

Lemon Tuscan Chicken

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 pounds boneless chicken breasts flattened to ¾-inch

1⁄3 cup olive oil

1⁄3 cup fresh lemon juice

zest of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Place the oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper in a gallon zip bag and shake to combine.

Add the chicken, remove any extra air in the bag and seal it up. Smoosh it around so the chicken is well coated, and put it in the fridge for 8 hours or overnight.

Bring the chicken to room temperature and remove it from the marinade about 30 minutes before cooking.

Grill over medium-high heat until it's fully cooked. Remove to a plate and cover for 5 to 10 minutes to seal in the juices. Enjoy!

Not Your Mama’s Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 lb. of Brussel Sprouts

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 minced cloves of garlic

½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper

½ tsp of sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Trim the ends and yellow leaves off the sprouts and cut them in ½ lengthwise.

Combine all the ingredients into a zip bag. Shake gently to coat the Brussel sprouts.

Place sprouts cut side down on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, shaking the sheet halfway through. Enjoy!

Crock-Pot Chicken and Squash

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 parsnips, peeled and chopped

1 acorn squash, peeled and chopped

15 ounces chicken broth

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 C honey

Directions:

Place the carrot and parsnips in the bottom of the crock-pot. Add garlic salt and be sure to cover all of the vegetables evenly.

Place the chicken pieces on top of the vegetables.

Add broth to crock-pot.

Add squash on top of chicken.

Sprinkle pepper and nutmeg over chicken.

Pour the honey over the chicken and squash, being sure to cover completely. Cover and cook on low heat for 8 hours. Enjoy!

