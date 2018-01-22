The Delish Dish: cucumber and hummus cups

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.Full Story >
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.Full Story >
An accidental cooking fire in Metropole Restaurant's kitchen Sunday caused $100,000 in damage, fire officials said.Full Story >
An accidental cooking fire in Metropole Restaurant's kitchen Sunday caused $100,000 in damage, fire officials said.Full Story >
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."Full Story >
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."Full Story >