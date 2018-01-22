The Delish Dish: cucumber and hummus cups - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

The Delish Dish: cucumber and hummus cups

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Super Bowl Sunday is just under two weeks away, but party snacks don't have to break your diet.

Mavis Linnemann-Clark with The Delish Dish has a healthy alternative to your usual chips and dip.

Cucumber & Hummus Cups:

  • 1 English Cucumber
  • 1 Cup Hummus
  • 1 oz. Lemon Juice, bottled
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1 tblsp parsley, dried
  • 1 tblsp parsley, Italian

Cut 3/4 “ slices of cucumber and then using a spoon lightly hollow out a small indentation in the middle of each slice. Gently sop up any excess water on the slices with a paper towel. Salt the cucumber.

Roughly chop the tomatoes and combine in a small bowl with the remaining ingredients. Mix into hummus.

Serve by spooning the hummus into cucumber rounds and topping with the tomato mixture.

