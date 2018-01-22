Rival campaign to fight state senator's map-making proposal

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to change the way Ohio draws congressional districts are opposing a competing plan brought forward in the state Legislature.

Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio member organizations, including the NAACP and League of Women Voters, said Monday they plan to fight the rival proposal of Republican state Rep. Matt Huffman. The organizations say they will continue to gather signatures to put their plan on November's ballot.

Their group's proposal is modeled after a plan overwhelmingly approved by Ohio voters in 2015, which changed map-making for state legislative districts.

Huffman's proposal , introduced last week, is intended for the May ballot. It calls for at least one-third of Democrats to approve any new 10-year map, a proportion that critics say is intended to divide minority lawmakers.

