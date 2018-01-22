White House phone message blames Democrats

(RNN) – Partisan politics, what have you brought us today?

If you called the White House comments line before Monday afternoon, you could hear a message blaming the Democrats for the government shutdown.

Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today, because congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down. In the meantime, you can leave a comment for the president at www.whitehouse.gov/contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens.

saw this going around and wanted to check for myself: here’s the message you hear today when you ring the White House comment line during the shutdown pic.twitter.com/sCquYj0XnX — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2018

Social media exploded over White House message.

The taped message heard if calling the #WhiteHouse today is inappropriate & shocking. It's the "house" of all the people of the #UnitedStates ,not a party headquarters to use the switchboard to attack a political party. WE ALL pay every salary there! Use dignity on "our" phone! — Susan (@SusanJLCH) January 22, 2018

What about the message on the @WhiteHouse phone lines????? How is that legal?????? https://t.co/hsJuPY8zcb — (((GASportsTeamsMadeMeCrazy))) (@S1PPi) January 21, 2018

With partisan politics also comes partisan bickering on social media.

The liberals are losing their minds over the automated message you hear when calling the White House when in fact it’s the truth. It was planned and executed. #SchumerShutdown https://t.co/ihD1YLzJc7pic.twitter.com/aXEzjOj6Y2 — ?????????’? ???? (@passionchica) January 21, 2018

WTF?!... The Republican's are a bunch of moronic, petty, immature, unpatriotic, unprofessional ass-warts!



Folks from around the world call this White House phone line! And, whoever thought up this stunt is turning America into a big joke!



This message MUST be erased! https://t.co/uFkpxJSRjz — Tolerance (@LivinMyTruth) January 21, 2018

The government shutdown began at midnight Friday night after Congress failed to pass a bill to fund government operations and agencies. It ended Monday afternoon when they passed a continuing resolution to pay the bills through Feb. 8.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All Rights reserved.