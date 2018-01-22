Prosecutors to seek 21-month sentence for Paul's neighbor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they'll recommend a 21-month prison sentence for the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard.

The court document also delves into the cause of the attack last November that left the Republican lawmaker with six broken ribs.

The document says Rene Boucher saw Paul stacking more brush and had "had enough." The two had had an ongoing dispute over yard maintenance.

Boucher has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement. No date has been set for his guilty plea.

Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, says he'll recommend that Boucher serve no time in prison. Baker characterized the attack as a dispute between two neighbors that boiled over. He said Monday that it had nothing to do with politics.

