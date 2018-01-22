Suspect arrested in slayings of SE Indiana man, daughter

AURORA, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say a suspect has been arrested in the slayings of an elderly southeastern Indiana man and his daughter.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (WEEL'-ihs) says the suspect was arrested Saturday in Kentucky on unrelated charges. The suspect's name hasn't been released.

Officers discovered the bodies of 78-year-old Walter Bryant Jr. and 58-year-old Faith Craig on Friday night at a house in Aurora, 30 miles west of Cincinnati. The bodies were found after the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on the welfare of the two.

How they died hasn't been released.

