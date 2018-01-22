Suspect arrested in slayings of SE Indiana man, daughter

AURORA, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say a suspect has been arrested in the slayings of an elderly southeastern Indiana man and his daughter.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (WEEL'-ihs) says the suspect was arrested Saturday in Kentucky on unrelated charges. The suspect's name hasn't been released.
Officers discovered the bodies of 78-year-old Walter Bryant Jr. and 58-year-old Faith Craig on Friday night at a house in Aurora, 30 miles west of Cincinnati. The bodies were found after the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on the welfare of the two.
How they died hasn't been released.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police have identified the victims of a double homicide in southeastern Indiana.Full Story >
Police have identified the victims of a double homicide in southeastern Indiana.Full Story >
Two women accused of stealing dogs they may have planned to sell are now facing charges in Adams County.Full Story >
Two women accused of stealing dogs they may have planned to sell are now facing charges in Adams County.Full Story >
Indiana State Police say a 14-year-old boy was unintentionally fatally shot by his sister before the two were to go shooting with their father in the southern Indiana town of Campbellsburg.Full Story >
Indiana State Police say a 14-year-old boy was unintentionally fatally shot by his sister before the two were to go shooting with their father in the southern Indiana town of Campbellsburg.Full Story >
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.Full Story >
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.Full Story >