CrimeStoppers releases info on man wanted for domestic violence, aggravated burglary

Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Michael Mann is known to live on Ebenezer Road in Price Hill, according to CrimeStoppers.

He's accused of climbing through an unlocked window to assault his victim.

According to CrimeStoppers, he has a history of domestic violence, aggravated robberies, and drug charges.

He is a 34-year-old white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

If anyone has any information on where police can find Mann please call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.