Wildfire shuts down I-20/I-30 west of Fort Worth

(RNN) – A wildfire in Parker County, Texas, shut down I-20/I-30 west of Fort Worth in both directions on Monday.

Local fire departments and ranchers raced to stay ahead of the flames that scorched large swaths of land.

Park County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for the area as the flames spread and threatened multiple structures.

The Aledo Independent School District also shutdown two elementary schools in the area.

The Fort Worth Fire Department joined the effort.

