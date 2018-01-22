Wildfire shuts down I-20/I-30 west of Fort Worth

(RNN) – A wildfire in Parker County, Texas, shut down I-20/I-30 west of Fort Worth in both directions on Monday.

Local fire departments and ranchers raced to stay ahead of the flames that scorched large swaths of land.

All east and westbound lanes are closed on I-20 and I-30 from I-820 in Tarrant County to Farm to Market Road 5 in Parker County due to wildfires. Please delay travel or find alternate route. — TxDOT Fort Worth (@TxDOTFTWPIO) January 22, 2018

Park County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for the area as the flames spread and threatened multiple structures.

We are receiving calls here in dispatch about the smoke. It is from a grass fire in Parker County. pic.twitter.com/jkgPpi0Ylr — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018 The Aledo Independent School District also shutdown two elementary schools in the area. FIRE UPDATE: As a precaution, the Aledo Independent School District is evacuating McCall and Walsh Elementary Schools. Students are being taken to the Don Daniel Ninth Grade Center. — The Community News (@commnewsaledo) January 22, 2018 The Fort Worth Fire Department joined the effort. B23 working the east side of the East Parker Co. fire pic.twitter.com/lHB462CZ9g — FWfirefighters (@FWfirefighters) January 22, 2018

