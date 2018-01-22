Wildfire shuts down I-20/I-30 west of Fort Worth

(RNN) – A wildfire in Parker County, Texas, shut down I-20/I-30 west of Fort Worth in both directions on Monday.
Local fire departments and ranchers raced to stay ahead of the flames that scorched large swaths of land.
All east and westbound lanes are closed on I-20 and I-30 from I-820 in Tarrant County to Farm to Market Road 5 in Parker County due to wildfires. Please delay travel or find alternate route.— TxDOT Fort Worth (@TxDOTFTWPIO) January 22, 2018
Park County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for the area as the flames spread and threatened multiple structures.
We are receiving calls here in dispatch about the smoke. It is from a grass fire in Parker County. pic.twitter.com/jkgPpi0Ylr— ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018
The Aledo Independent School District also shutdown two elementary schools in the area.
FIRE UPDATE: As a precaution, the Aledo Independent School District is evacuating McCall and Walsh Elementary Schools. Students are being taken to the Don Daniel Ninth Grade Center.— The Community News (@commnewsaledo) January 22, 2018
The Fort Worth Fire Department joined the effort.
B23 working the east side of the East Parker Co. fire pic.twitter.com/lHB462CZ9g— FWfirefighters (@FWfirefighters) January 22, 2018
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
The mudslides on Jan. 9 ravaged the community, killing at least 20 people and destroying at least 65 homes, officials say.Full Story >
The mudslides on Jan. 9 ravaged the community, killing at least 20 people and destroying at least 65 homes, officials say.Full Story >
Mudslides swept through Montecito, CA, Tuesday morning and killed 17 people.Full Story >
Mudslides swept through Montecito, CA, Tuesday morning and killed 17 people.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >