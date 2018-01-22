A-list actors lead nominations in Razzies awards

The 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards released nominations for the worst of the worst in movies. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) - Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson and Mark Wahlberg are nominated for an award that honors the worst films in Hollywood - The Razzies.

The 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards are timed to coincide with the Oscars.

Lawrence got a worst actress nomination for her role in Darren Aronofsky's, "Mother."

Wahlberg is a worst actor nominee for his work in both, "Daddy's Home 2" and "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Johnson is hoping she doesn't win worst actress for "Fifty Shades Darker,” an award she won for "Fifty Shades of Grey" in 2016.

The most nominated film this year is "Transformers: The Last Knight," followed by "Fifty Shades Darker" and "The Mummy."

The Razzies are joke awards, but a handful of winners have shown up to claim their trophies in good fun.

The Golden Raspberry Awards was co-founded by UCLA film graduates John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy. The first Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony was held on March 31, 1981.

This year’s ceremony will be held on March 3, 2018.

