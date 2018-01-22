Butler Co. in need of poll workers for upcoming primary election

The Butler County Board of Elections said they are in need of 1,300 poll workers throughout the county for the May 8, 2018 primary election.

“This is an exciting opportunity to serve our democracy and help people cast their vote,” Susan Fuson, a poll worker for nine years who recently began training other workers, said in a news release. “People are grateful for my assistance and I know that I am truly needed."

Poll workers will earned a minimum of $174.

Workers must attend training, participate in a one hour meeting the night before the election, and work all day on Election Day.

The responsibilities include checking in voters, providing any assistance needed, setting up the polling location, and closing the location.

According to the Board of Elections, workers are assigned to voting locations within 15 minutes of their homes.

To serve as a poll worker, you must be citizens of the United States and must be fluent in English.

Information and applications also can be found at the BOE website or call 513-785-5711.

