Police searching for man who attacked female jogger in Mason

A suspect is at large after attacking a woman Monday morning.

Mason Police Officers responded to the 4600 block of Hickory Woods Drive for a reported assault around 6:42 a.m.

“A female had been out jogging when a male came up and attacked her from behind,” police wrote in a statement Monday afternoon.

The woman fought off the attacker and fled to a safe location.

Police and K-9 officers conducted a search of the area but did not locate the suspect.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 513-229-8560.

