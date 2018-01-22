Trial set for man indicted in crash that killed family of five

Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.Full Story >
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.Full Story >
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.Full Story >
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.Full Story >
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.Full Story >
