Trial set for man indicted in crash that killed family of five

Prosecutors say Daniel Greis was driving under the influence before a crash that killed a family of five in October. On Monday, a Kenton County judge set his trial date for June 19.

Greis was said to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he collided head on with the a car on Staffordsburg Road in Kenton County.

The crash killed Samantha Malohn, Rodney Pollitt and their three children; Hailieann, Brenden, and Cailie.

"The fact is we'll never be able to see Samantha, Rodney and the little babies again. Never again will we see them. We think about them everyday. The whole family is suffering, especially her mother, Tina. I believe in the justice system and I believe everything will turn out alright. I hate to see them man be punished, but the fact is he made the choice of getting in that car," Samantha's grandfather, Dale Adams said.

Greis suffered a fractured pelvis and broken arm in the crash.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case, and remains in custody at a state hospital on a $1 million bond.

