Women accused of stealing dogs in Adams County

Two women accused of stealing dogs they may have planned to sell are now facing charges in Adams County.

Olivia Yost and Molly Salser are in the Adams County Jail on charges of petty theft and tampering with evidence.

Deputies believe the two women stole at least one pet, but it's possible they may have taken 16 or more.

The investigation led to officials seizing 17 animals from a mobile home in Peebles on Sunday night.

They're now working to determine who the animals truly belong to. Should they discover more of the animals were indeed stolen, more charges are likely.

Witnesses have come forward with information that indicates Yost and Salser may have been planning to sell stolen animals for a profit. Authorities are looking into the possibility that they may have sold stolen dogs in the past.

FOX19 NOW is working to gather more information on this case and will have the latest at 10 p.m.

