NKY crash that killed family of 5: Trial date set

The man indicted in a crash that killed a family of five will head to trial June 19.

Daniel Greis, 57, appeared in court Monday in a wheelchair. He faces five counts of murder.

Prosecutors say he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he collided head-on with a car in Kenton County back in October. The crash killed Samantha Malohn, Rodney Pollitt, and their three children.

"The fact is we'll never be able to see Samantha, Rodney, and the little babies again. Never again will we see them," said Malohn's grandfather Dale Adams. "We think about them every day. The whole family is suffering, especially her mother, Tina. I believe in the justice system and I believe everything will turn out alright. I hate to see the man be punished, but the fact is he made the choice of getting in that car."

Greis suffered a fractured pelvis and broken arm in the crash. During an initial court appearance, he had to be brought in on a stretcher.

He had pleaded not guilty in the case and remains in custody at a state hospital on a $1 million bond.

