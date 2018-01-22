Police: Man who says wife died on road trip changes story

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who told authorities that his wife died on a trip to Elvis Presley's Graceland and he turned her body over to EMS workers, now says he put her body in the Tennessee River after she died of natural causes.
Police in Hartville say 72-year-old Philip Snider had previously told them that Roberta Snider died in a Memphis, Tennessee, hotel parking lot in early January and he flagged down an ambulance, but didn't know where they took her.
Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea told the Akron Beacon Journal on Monday that Snider now says he threw her body off a bridge to put her "back with nature."
Dordea says Tennessee authorities are helping in the search. A recording says a phone number for Snider isn't in service.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
