Hate banners appear to threaten Jackson Browne concert in Orlando

Jackson Browne is holding a concert in Orlando on Tuesday. Police said they will increase their presence in light of the threats. (Source: CNN)

The banners appeared to reference a Jackson Browne concert on Tuesday. (Source: WLFI/CNN)

(RNN) - Investigators are looking into an apparent threat against a Jackson Browne concert in Orlando on Tuesday.

Orlando Police said they will have an increased presence at the concert, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Banners were left Sunday outside the Unitarian Universalist Church in West Lafayette, IN, WLFI said.

Unsettling to church members and the community, the banners sed hate speech, mispellings, racial and gay slurs and apparently threatened a Jackson Browne concert with violence by referencing the Las Vegas mass shooting in October that killed 58.

The FBI has reportedly been contacted.

The banners were left on the church the day after the congregation held a protest gathering to mark the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump becoming president, the Orlando Sentinel report.

Browne is known best for his easy listening hit songs from the 70s such as "These Days," "Doctor My Eyes" and "Running on Empty."

The church praised Browne for his progressive stances in fliers distributed to the neighborhood last spring, the Journal and Courier said.

According to his biography, his advocacy work focuses on the environment, human rights and arts education. Browne co-founded the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy and Nukefree.org. He is also a member of the ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2007.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.