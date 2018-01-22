Sisters with chronic illnesses signed to NKU's volleyball team

Taylor and Leah Conrad, two sisters from Florence, Kentucky, signed their National Letters of Intent during a press conference at BB&T Arena to join the NKU volleyball team.

Taylor, 9, was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, ADHD and epilepsy, while Leah, 7, has also been diagnosed with epilepsy.

"It has been good because there's lots of friends and lots of familiar faces that I can get used to and have more friends," Taylor said.

"My favorite part is I get to join the team," Leah said.

They are part of "Team IMPACT," a national nonprofit that pairs young athletes facing serious and chronic illnesses with a local team.

Head coach Elizabeth Hart said they bring a ton of perspective.

"You feel a lot of stress to try and win games and get things figured out, and they walk into our gym, and they bring a ton of energy, a lot of smiles, and really remind us of what it's all about," she said.

The players feel the same way.

"Just having them around no matter what they're going through is super inspiring," player Peytton Bagwell said.

"You can really take something from them. It's awesome," player Haley Libs said.

Team IMPACT has more than 1,000 teams waiting to be matched with children, ages 5-16, who have been diagnosed with a serious or chronic illness.

If you know a child who may be interested, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.